Shhh! No Speaking About US War Crimes

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Axios Sports Editor Kendall Baker to talk about US states' implementing sports betting, the tax shortfalls in states that do not offer mobile sports betting, the efforts by casinos to block mobile options and the evolution of sports fandom in the era of fantasy sports.

In the second segment, Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" Podcast joins the show to talk about Joe Biden entering the 2020 Democratic Presidential race, the media framing of Joe Biden, what critique of capitalism Democratic candidates will take into 2020 elections, the problem with 'consultantocracy' within the Democratic Party, and whether or not Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders will capture the energy of populist left.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by author Jenny Brown to talk about her new book "Birth Strike" now available on PM Press, the perverse motives behind anti-abortion and anti-birth control legislation and campaigns, the exploitation of motherhood by capitalism, the development of a spontaneous birth strike, and the intersection of white supremacy, male supremacy and birth policy.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by The Grayzone's Ben Norton to talk about an Amnesty International and Airwars report claiming the US undercounted civilian deaths caused by their coalition in Syria, the US media pro-war groupthink, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's 'lying, cheating, and stealing' statements, the assault on independent journalists speaking out on US government war-crimes, the fallacy Joe Biden is a good candidate for the "white working-class", and why Democratic Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is getting no love from the mainstream media.

