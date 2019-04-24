Will Bold Policies Help Warren and Sanders Surge?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist and author Daniel Lazare to talk about 'Guccifer 2.0', the inconsistency of timelines offered in the Mueller Report around Wikileaks and alleged GRU hacking, the complete failure of the US media to keep Donald Trump in check, and the continued imprisonment of whistle-blower Chelsea Manning.

In the second segment, Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute joins the show to talk about Bernie Sanders' stance on voting while incarcerated, whether or not Democrats will or should push for impeachment of Donald Trump, the pitfalls of announcing your candidacy for President too soon, why Elizabeth Warren will do well in the primary process, and if Julian Castro is getting punished by the DNC and media for past decisions.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by author Gabriel Kuhn to talk about his new book "Soccer vs. the State: Tackling Football and Radical Politics", the origins of the game of soccer, the global regulation of the sport, the contradiction between who soccer is marketed to and who can afford high tickets prices, and the broader impacts of socio-political movements on soccer.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City to talk about Senator Elizabeth Warren's policy plans, what Democratic candidates will soon flame out, whether or Eugene and Sean have a problem with Beyonce, the latest developments in the case of Jussie Smollett, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings making $302 million in 2018.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com