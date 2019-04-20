Militia Arresting Migrants at US-Mexico Border; Why Joe is a No Go

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about Sunday's Presidential run-off election in Ukraine, the rise of comedian-turned-politician Volodymyr Zelensky, and the failures of President Petro Poroshenko to make a convincing case for re-election.

In the second segment, Carl Hamad-Lipscombe, Deputy Director with Black Alliance for Just Immigration joins the show to talk about the shocking revelations that armed militias are detaining migrants at the US-Mexico border, the deep-seated racism around America's immigration policies, the Trump administration's goal of pushing false immigration narratives as a re-election strategy, and the efforts to extend Temporary Protected Status for a range of immigrants in the United States.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Whitney Webb to talk about her new piece "CIA Docs Shows UK, France and West Germany Wanted to Bring "Operation Condor" To Europe", the media whitewashing of "Operation Condor", and the legacy of "Operation Condor" on Latin America countries.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by China Dickerson, Chair of the Women's Caucus in the Young Democrats of America, to talk about the likelihood of former Vice President Joe Biden running for President, why Pete Buttigieg skyrocketed in the Democratic Primary, if Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg will run for President, State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx's questionable role in the Jussie Smollett case, Rosario Dawson's love life, and if Democrats post-Mueller report will try to impeach Donald Trump.

