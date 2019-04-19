Don't Read the Report You Already Made Up Your Mind

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Noelle Hanrahan, Director of Prison Radio and co-writer and producer of the documentary "Mumia: Long Distance Revolutionary" to talk about the latest development in the ongoing case of US political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal and if the latest decision by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner could potentially lead to Mumia's freedom.

In the second segment, journalist Cale Holmes joins the show to talk about the US' "New Africa Strategy" under US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Bolton's explicit orientation towards extracting oil and resources from Africa and how this "New" strategy replicates well-worn colonial policies on the African continent.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Arnold August, author of the book "Cuba-US Relations: Obama and Beyond" to talk about the new US sanctions against Cuba, the aggressive attempts by the Trump administration to slow progressive movements across Latin America, and the interconnected relation of US policy towards Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by organizer and activist Calvin Jackson and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about the release of the Mueller Report by Attorney General William Barr, the impacts of the report on Julian Assange, the American people tiring of Russia-gate, the announced meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, the release of the new Beyonce concert documentary "Homecoming", and the latest from the cases of R Kelly, Jussie Smollett, Michael Avenatti.

