San Diego Fights the Homeless While Facebook Fights US

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ann Menasche, Senior Attorney, Disability Rights California to talk about the draconian efforts of San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer to ban people from sleeping in their cars, the ways government can exacerbate the conditions facing those with unstable housing, the ongoing war in America on the homeless poor, and how housing shortages hit those with mental and physical disabilities the hardest.

In the second segment, technologist Chris Garaffa and Kendrick Jackson, Civil and Social Innovation expert join the show to talk about leaked documents showing Facebook was using user data as leverage in business dealings, Mark Zuckerberg's creepy bro algorithms, whether or not Facebook will ever be impacted by their ever-growing scandals, and how social media companies target children.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ron Mponda, Assistant Representative for Protection, UN United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to talk about the impact African revolutions in Algeria and Sudan have on refugees, the role of resource extraction and international development by Western nations have driven African migrations, the importance of the UN in addressing the global refugee crisis, and the unimaginable conditions of refugees in Libya.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal receiving a new appeals hearing, if Senator Kamala Harris can win as a "progressive" prosecutor, the arrest of Loyola Graduate students over the lack of recognition of a graduate student union, the role labor will play in the 2020 elections, Roy Moore leading the GOP candidates running for Alabama Senate in 2020, the quarterfinals of the Champions League, and the fallout from the fire at Norte Dame Cathedral in Paris, France.

