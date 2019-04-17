Bernie Wins Over Fox News, Avoids Black Voters

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Hajooj Kuka, filmmaker and member of the Sudanese nonviolent resistance movement Girifna, to talk about the latest developments in Sudan following the coup of President Omar al-Bashir, the African Union's threat to revoke Sudan's membership unless the country's military establishes civil rule within 15 days, and the efforts of Western countries to install a puppet ruler in Sudan.

In the second segment, Drea Fraser, Organizer with Students Against Private Police joins the show to talk about Johns Hopkins University's efforts to establish an armed police department on campus, the efforts by elected officials to silence students who have spoken out against the private police force, and how major universities and hospitals contribute to black exploitation and gentrification.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Lawrence Brown of Morgan State University to talk about the ongoing scandal around Mayor Catherine Pugh in Baltimore, the realities of American apartheid and hyper-segregation in major US cities, and how corporate tax dodging and corruption directly impacts the health and well-being of poor and black people in America.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute to talk about Bernie Sanders' Fox News town-hall, how America is much more progressive than Washington, DC elites, the Mayor Pete phenomenon, Donald Trump saying Tiger Woods should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the history and rise of hip-hop in America, and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's continued refusal to resign.

