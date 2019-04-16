As Notre Dame Burns, Trump Offers Very Bad Advice

What's behind Moreno's expulsion of Assange; Yemeni-Americans lead boycott of New York Post; US efforts to take over Venezuelan oil industry

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Debbie Almontaser, Co-Founder and Secretary of the Board of Directors for the Yemeni American Merchant Association to talk about the boycott of sales of the New York Post at Yemeni-American owned bodegas after the paper ran a controversial 9/11 photo and misrepresented a quote from Representative Ilhan Omar on its cover.

In the second segment, author Dan Kovalik joins the show to talk about his forthcoming book "The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela: How the U.S. Is Orchestrating a Coup for Oil", the history of US' colonial relationship with Venezuela, US efforts to take over Venezuelan oil production, and why so many mistakenly Americans believe Donald Trump is fighting for human rights and democracy across Latin America.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent journalist, writer and journalist Denis Rogatyuk to talk about Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno's decision to expel Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, the IMF's approval of $4.2 billion dollars in loans for Ecuador, and Moreno's turn from progressive candidate to neo-liberal President.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by writer and environmental justice organizer, Kari Fulton to talk about the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the future of virtual reality on Facebook, revelations that Amazon's Alexa device is actively listening to users, Donald Trump's first quarter fundraising numbers, and the radical politics of Marianne Williamson.

