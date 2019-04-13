After Arrests...What's Next for Journalism? What's Next for Sudan?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, Chair of the Social Justice Committee of Macedonia Baptist Church in Bethesda, Maryland, to talk about the dropping of charges against the HOC 7 for their demonstrations against the Montgomery County Housing Opportunities Commission's (HOC) ongoing desecration of Moses African Cemetery beneath the parking lot of HOC's Westwood Tower.

In the second segment, Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities and Hajooj Kuka, filmmaker and member of the Sudanese nonviolent resistance movement Girifna join the show to talk about Sudan's military overthrowing President Omar al-Bashir, if the civilian-led movement will seize control of the country from the Sudanese military, and if the Sudanese protests will spur more popular movements across Africa.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kina Collins, healthcare advocate and Chicago-based organizer to talk about the spike in shootings and homicides in Chicago, Illinois, the city's heavy investment in capital projects at the expense of violence reduction programs, what to expect from newly elected Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and what steps can be taken to curb violence in America's third largest city.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by the writer David Shams and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about Senator Cory Booker's relationship with actress Rosario Dawson, if Mayor Pete can connect with Republican voters, the fallout from the arrest of Julian Assange, the hypocrisy of The Washington Post, the efforts to silence go-go music in Washington, D.C., and the horrific flooding in Iran.

