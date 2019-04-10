Bibi or Gantz Will Win in Israel, Either Way Palestinians Lose

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about Zimbabwe paying white farmers compensation for land, the history of land disposition in Africa, the China-Zimbabwe relationship, and the importance of African trade with Eastern nations.

We continue our discussion with Dr. Horne discussing the ongoing fall out from the Russia-gate scandal in international politics, the history of anti-communist fear-mongering in the US, Homeland Security worrying that Black activists would join ISIS, and the historic progressive wins in last week's Chicago elections.

In a special third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon talk about Eugene's trip to the inaugural congress of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party in South Africa, how the SWRP relates to the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters and the South African left and the need for land reform in South Africa.

Later in the show, Eugene and Sean are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Nicole Roussell live in Tel Aviv to talk about the Israeli elections, the low voter turnout, the fear-mongering being implemented by Benjamin Netanyahu and the Likud party, and Netanyahu's threats to Annex Area C of the West Bank.

The show continues with news from Congress as United States Attorney General William Barr speaks on the Mueller Report, Pew's report on race in America, the negative impacts of liberal policies on black populations in US cities, and Kofi Kingston becoming the first identifiably black WWE company champion.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com