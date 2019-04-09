National Sovereignty No More, Trump Sanctions the World

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Sputnik news analyst Nicole Russell to preview Israel's elections on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threats to annex parts of the West Bank, the rise of Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Party, and how the Arab parties will fare in the rise of right-wing politics in the country.

In a special second segment, James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about Republican and Democratic unification on foreign policy, how Israel has become a wedge issue within the Democratic Party, and the failure of the "liberal" media to highlight US foreign policy failures.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by journalist Alex Rubinstein to talk discuss the 70th anniversary of NATO, what the US invitation of Colombia as a "global partner" could mean for Latin America, the devastating consequences of NATO action over the decades and the attempt by pro-war forces to halt a book talk held by author Max Blumenthal in Washington, DC.

Later in the show, Bob and Sean are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsenand and Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles, the fracturing of the Democratic Party ahead of the 2020 elections, the impact of Trump sanctions against Iran, Turkey, Cuba and Venezuela, and former President Barack Obama's "comprising" comments in Germany.

