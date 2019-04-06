Why Homicides in US Capital are Rapidly Increasing

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber are joined by Dan Kovalik, author the "Plot To Control The World: How the US Spent Billions to Change the Outcomes of Elections Around the World" to talk about the potential oustet of Wikileak's Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London and whether or not Assange will be extradited to the US.

In a special second segment, John Feffer, author and Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies joins the show to talk about Donald Trump's rise of right-wing evangelical Christianity, Trump's cozy relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu, and Steve Bannon's religiously based movies.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" speaks with Liza Jessie Peterson, writer and performer in the show "The Peculiar Patriot" currently running at DC's Woolly Mammoth Theater. The interview talks about Liza's time teaching poetry at Rikers Island prison, the devastating impact of mass incarceration on those imprisoned and their families, those profiting off of the privatization of prisons, and the legality of modern slavery in the United States.

Later in the show, Bob and Sean are joined by organizer and activist Calvin Jackson to talk about why Washington, D.C. has been unable to address the rising homicide rates, the seemingly never-ending Jussie Smollett story, discrepancies in the Michael Jackson "Leaving Neverland" documentary, gentrification in Toronto, the trial of Lori Loughlin and Congressional Republicans forming an "Anti-Socialism" caucus.

