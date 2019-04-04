Another Trans Murder - Will Congress Respond?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kohmee Parrett, Chicago-based community activist and author of the new book "Black Liberation Politics for Beginners: A Primer" to talk about Lori Lightfoot's historical Mayoral election in Chicago, Illinois, if a new casino and legalized marijuana will be pushed by the new Mayor, the wins by a progressive Alderman, and the future of the Chicago Democratic machine.

In a special second segment, Carl Hamad-Lipscombe, Deputy Director with Black Alliance for Just Immigration to talk about Donald Trump's threats to close the US-Mexico border, US aid cuts to Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, and what needs to be done to shift the American discourse around immigration.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about former US intelligence agents hacking Qatar officials on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Donald Trump's meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and a Fairfax County judge ordering the Fairfax County police to stop maintaining a database of photos of vehicle license plates.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, a Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, and playwright to talk about the murder of 27-year-old Ashanti Carmon in Prince Georges County, the politics of trans symbolism, the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle, former Vice President Joe Biden's boundary issues, Beto O'Rourke backing the study of reparations, and Facebook defending its decision to keep a questionable post by Canadian white nationalist Faith Goldy.

