Why Americans Fail to Understand What's Happening in Venezuela

Trump threatens to withhold Puerto Rico recovery funds; How the US spurred the rise of Al Qaeda and Daesh; Right-Wing Nationalism in Spain

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan, Associate Council for Latino Justice, to talk about the efforts to secure additional aid for the island of Puerto Rico, the history of American colonial and racial exploitation over Puerto Rico, and the ways Donald Trump has used foreign funding to hold countries politically hostage.

In a special second segment, Max Blumenthal, Editor of the Grayzone joins the show to talk about his new book "The Management of Savagery: How America's National Security State Fueled the Rise of Al Qaeda, Daesh, and Donald Trump", how America's "war on terror" comes at the expense of everyday citizens, and the liberal support for former intelligence heads against Donald Trump.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by by Jose Jimenez, producer for Redfish media, to talk about the rise of the right-wing VOX party in Spain, the mass feminist movement organizing in response to Spain's right wing populism, the attempts by corporations to economically capitalize off leftist movements, and the history of women's oppression in Spain.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anya Parampil, reporter and journalist with The Grayzone to talk about the cognitive dissonance of the Western media's coverage of the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela, the efforts by Facebook and Twitter to censure alternative news sources, how Hillary Clinton's camp spurred Russia-gate, and the over-extension of the US empire.

