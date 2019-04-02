Who Killed Nipsey Hussle and the Commodification of Rap

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Mindia Gavasheli, Editor-In-Chief of Sputnik US to talk about the results from Ukraine's Presidential election, the efforts to end fighting in Eastern Ukraine, and whether current President Petro Poroshenko or comedian Volodymyr Zelensky will win the April 21st run-off election.

In a special second segment, Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show to discuss results from the Turkey elections, the ruling AKP and HDP battling for power and encouraging victories from the Turkey Communist Party (TKP).

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation to talk about a new Truth & Reparations Campaign, efforts to re-frame and re-think the conversation around reparations in the United States, and the interconnectedness between the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri and the larger need for African-American reparations.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Cory Lancaster and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle in Southern Los Angeles, the dangers of the commodification of hip hop and rap music, the second annual Huncho Day, Chris Rock's comments at the 50th NAACP Image Awards, Senator Cory Booker texting with AIPAC like "teenagers", and Joe Biden's horrible lead up to running for President.

