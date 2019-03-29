US Double Standards on "Humanitarian Aid," Green New Deal Fails Senate Vote

US turns blind eye to Yemen Crisis with hyperfocus on Venezuela, Dark Money and party politics tank Green New Deal.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by journalist Kei Pritsker to talk about the similarities between the US actions in Yemen and Venezuela, the media's complicity in advancing US foreign policy interests, and the continued arms sales by the US to Saudi Arabia.

In the second segment, Brandon Wu, Director of Policy and Campaigns, ActionAid USA joins the show to talk about the broad public support of the Green New Deal, the Republican effort to sink the deal, Puerto Rico's effort to "build back better" their energy system,

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ed Lazere, Director of the DC Fiscal Policy Institute to talk about the good and bad around Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower's proposed 2020 budget, the underfunding of housing programs, the implementation of sports betting in the District of Columbia, and the relationship between municipal government budgets and gentrification.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams to discuss the dust-up between Donald Trump and Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló, opening day at Major League Baseball and the politics of craft breweries.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com