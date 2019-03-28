Biden Regrets a Lot, Chicago Police, Main Stream Media Regret Nothing

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about Joe Biden's regret towards his handling of the Anita Hill testimony in 1991, the "electability" of the gaffe-ridden Biden, and the questionable coastal liberal elite love for South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

In the second segment, Anoa Changa continues to join the show to talk about the rise of The Breakfast Club as a national political platform, the future of former Minority Leader of the Georgia House of Representatives Stacey Abrams, and the state of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Corey Booker's 2020 Presidential campaigns.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Timothy A. Wise is a senior researcher at the Small Planet Institute to talk about his new book "Eating Tomorrow: Agribusiness, Family Farmers, and the Battle for the Future of Food", the impacts of global climate change on the growth and distribution of food, how agribusiness dominate policy formation, and how farmers are losing land and going hungry.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Senator Cory Booker's upcoming CNN town hall, Barack Obama lecturing progressive freshman Congressional Democrats, the media and political ramifications to the Mueller report, the Chicago Police Department's handling of the Jussie Smollett case, US saber-rattling towards Russia, HR 40 Commission to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African-Americans Act, and Elon Musk's boring tunnel.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com