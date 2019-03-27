Jussie Smollett Released, Chicago Establishment Go Crazy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Stop Police Terror Project DC organizer Greg Montross to talk about the increase of use of force incidents by the Metropolitan Police Department, the blatant disregard of protocols by the police in Washington, DC, and how Mayor Muriel Bowser has undermined non-police approaches towards reducing violence in the nation's capital.

In the second segment, John Kiriakou, co-host of the program "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik joins the show to talk about the re-arrest and jailing of Chelsea Manning, Manning exercising her rights under the 1st, 4th, and 6th Amendments, former President Obama usage of the Espionage Act to punish whistleblowers, and former CIA John Brennan falsehoods on national television.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the latest news in the tech world, including Taiwan tech giant Asus unwittingly pushing malware to over 500k laptops, the evolving nature of computer hacks by individual actors and governments, the massive Myspace data loss, and Facebook allowing gender discriminating advertisements.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by LJM, Ms. Black America DC and host of the talk show "Hijynx" at We Act Radio to talk about the release and dropping of charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollet, Cardi B's admission that she drugged and robbed people while working as a stripper, and the latest from the American Descendants of Slavery movement.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com