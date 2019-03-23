One Nation's Climate Disaster is Another's Gold Rush

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brian Becker, host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the EU granting the UK a delay in exiting the coalition, whether or not UK citizens will force a second Brexit vote, and the failures of austerity measures across Western Europe.

In the second segment Kim Ives, Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, joins the show to discuss new revelations on a motley crew of American mercenaries retained to help embattled President Jovenel Moise steal $80 million, the internal conflicts that inspired the bungled plot, and how the ongoing uprisings in Haiti may push the country to a revolutionary crisis.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist of In the Public Interest to talk about the privatization of the Alaska Psychiatric Institute, how US prisons have become the largest mental health institutes in the country, the absurdity of Chicago's parking meter deal, and how Republicans and Democrats are both complicit in directing government funds to private corporations.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the devastation caused by Cyclone Idei in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe, the Intercontinental Terminal Company terminal fire in Deer Park, Texas, the upcoming Major League Baseball season, Trump's AIPAC talking points, and Shaquille O'Neil becoming the face of Papa John's Pizza.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com