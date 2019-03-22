Will Harvard Pay Reparations or Pass the Buck?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brian Becker, host of "Loud and Clear" with Brian Becker on Radio Sputnik is live in Brussels to talk about the latest from the European Union summit and the continued difficulties for UK Prime Minister Theresa May to negotiate an exit from the EU.

In the second segment Jon Liss, Co-Executive Director of Virginia New Majority to talk about Virignians pushing back against Amazon building a second HQ in the state, the government cuts to education and other service programs in exchange for corporate giveaways, and whether or not Virginia is destined to become a 'blue-state'.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sophia Miyoshi, Lead Organizer for the Restaurant Opportunities Center — DC and Jose Oliva, Co-Director of the Food Chain Workers Alliance, to talk about the shocking state of conditions for food workers in America, efforts to push for a Good Food Purchasing Program in US cities and schools, and the urgent need to re-think the idea of food sustainability.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, to discuss Harvard University being sued for profiting from photos of 19th-century slaves, details around former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's arbitration ruling, the firing of a West Virginia cop for not shooting a young black man, and the police killing of Antwon Rose Jr.

