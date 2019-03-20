March Madness in College Basketball and the White House

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Arnold August, author of the book "Cuba-US Relations: Obama and Beyond" to talk about Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro meeting with Donald Trump and the CIA, the right-wing political drift across Latin America, and the backlash to the failed coup attempt in Venezuela.

In the second segment Daryle Jenkins, founder of the anti-racist group One People's Project joins the show to talk about the discovery that several members of white supremacist group Identity Evropa had served in the US military, the history of white nationalists joining the military, the need for media to expose the cozy relationship between white supremacists and US police forces, and the need to examine the settler colonizer roots of the United States.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Kohmee Parrett, Chicago-based community activist and author of the new book "Black Liberation Politics for Beginners: A Primer" to talk about the Chicago mayoral runoff, the significance of a black woman as Mayor of Chicago for the first time, the role black churches and unions will play in the runoff election,

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrada to talk about Beto O'Rourke's fundraising haul, NCAA March Madness tournament, the Cosby effect on American television, the killing of mob boss Frank Cali, Andrew Yang's Yang-Gang, Steve King's new civil war, and Will Smith starring in the movie "King Richard".

