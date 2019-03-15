Robert 'Beto' O'Rourke Enters the 2020 Race; Jussie Smollett Back on 'Empire'

The Intercept ends Snowden archives project; Is there food in Venezuela?; The life and legacy of Queen Mother Moore

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the ramifications of the global disruptions of Google and Facebook yesterday and The Intercept shutting down their Edward Snowden archives.

In the second segment ANSWER Coalition organizer Gloria La Riva joins the show to talk about her first-hand account of the political developments in Venezuela, the inaccuracy of Western media accounts of Venezuela's economic crisis, the role of women in the Bolivarian Revolution, the impacts of the blackout, and what attack the US will next wage on Nicolas Maduro's government.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Akinyele Umoja, a Professor and Chair of the Department of African-American Studies at Georgia State University to talk about the life and legacy of Queen Mother Moore, her role in the modern reparations movement and how her steadfastness and radicalism influences several generations of Black social movements.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by China Dickerson, Chair of the Women's Caucus in the Young Democrats of America and Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke entering the 2020 Presidential race, if Bernie Sanders should endorse reparations, if fringe candidates like Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson can rise to prominence, Jussie Smollett's appearance on "Empire", the US Senate voting to reject Trump's emergency wall spending and Mitt Romney's Twinkie cake.

