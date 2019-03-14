Education in America: Affirmative Action for the Rich

Will Bouteflika step-down in Algeria; Amazon's close ties with the US Government; Did the CIA break into a N. Korean Embassy in Germany?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Nadia Ghabin, a mother, human rights advocate, political organizer and co-host of "Surly Voices" on the Tampa NPR affiliate, WMNF to talk about what has led to the sustained protests in Algeria, whether or not long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika will keep his word and not seek a fifth presidential term, and what the regional implications will be to a destabilized Algeria.

In the second segment Jesse Franzblau, Policy Analyst, Open the Government joins the show to talk about why Amazon was so eager to build their second headquarters in Northern Virginia, Amazon's close relationship with the US military, the intelligence community, and immigration agencies, and the efforts by tech workers to fight back against their work being used for what they deem as nefarious efforts.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the alleged CIA backed break-in of a North Korean embassy in Spain, the relationship between national intelligence agencies in the global theater, and the Germans' effort to push US AFRICOM headquarters out of their country.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about Donald Trump ordering the grounding of the 737 Max model airplane, the US college acceptance scam and the broader American higher education system, the role contracting has played in governance, the latest votes from the British Parliament on Brexit, Paul Manafort's newest sentences, and R Kelly and the cycles of traumatic violence.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com