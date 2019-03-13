If Biden and O'Rourke Can Why Not Abrams?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bria Grant, Executive Director, UniteMKE to talk about the Democratic National Committee choosing to host their 2020 Presidential convention in Milwaukee, the work being done to close racial health disparities and birth outcomes in the city, and the importance of grassroots organising to spur the black vote in Wisconsin and beyond.

In the second segment Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach volunteer at the Walter Rodney Foundation joins the show to discuss the upcoming Walter Rodney Symposium in Atlanta, the importance of integrating Rodney's ideas with those of Frantz Fanon and other Black Radical thinkers, connecting struggles against systemic oppression in the African diaspora, and the way Black Cubans use art, spirituality and grassroots democracy to contribute to that country's revolutionary process.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Karim Wasfi, a renowned cellist and the former conductor of the Iraqi National Symphony Orchestra to talk about the current state of affairs in Iraq, the role of arts and culture in healing the traumas caused by war, how society should work to re-integrate widows and former wives of Daesh soldiers.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City to talk about the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web, the politics of Civil Rights memory in popular media, Prime Minister May's latest Brexit deal failure, the potential of Stacey Abrams running for President in 2020, and the fallout from the Michael Jackson focused documentary "Leaving Neverland."

