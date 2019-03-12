US Media Complicit in Coup Attempts and Misogyny

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the New York Times retracting their false reporting on the Venezuelan government setting aid on fire, the complicity of US mainstream media in the failed coup attempt against President Nicolás Maduro, and the lack of information presented to the American public regarding the state of affairs in Venezuela.

In the second segment Bob Sicina, Executive in Residence at the Kogod Business School at American University and author of "Learn From Failure: The Key to Successful Decision Making", joins the show to talk about the ramifications for Boeing after the 737 Max 8 crashes for the second time in five months, if China will use the incident to strengthen its position in US-China trade negotiations and the future of Blockchain technology.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University, to talk about the police killing of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, the punishment of a Chicago police officer for not helping cover up the police shooting of a mentally disabled teen, and the role police training plays in preventing future police crimes.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Natacia Knapper, organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC and Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives, discuss "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett being indicted by a grand jury in Chicago on 16 felony counts, the new movie "Captian Marvel", the presentation of black women in film, Blockbuster late fees, and Tucker Carlson's misogynistic statements on the 'Bubba the Love Sponge' radio show.

