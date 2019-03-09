What's Behind Obama's Pretty Face

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Erin Kirk-Cuomo, Co-Founder of Not In My Marine Corps to talk about Arizona Senator Martha McSally saying she was raped while in the US Air Force, the history of sexual assault in the military, and the importance of the Military Justice Act to strengthen processes of reporting sexual abuse and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.

In the second segment Dr. Kate Clifford Larson, author of "Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman: Portrait of an American Hero" to talk about the importance of Harriet Tubman Day on March 10th, the lack of historical analysis and documenting of the role black women have played in American history, Tubman's relationship with John Brown, and the deep roots of Tubman's spirituality.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Emmanuel Kyei-Baffour, who stars in the new show "Blood at the Root" at Theater Alliance here in Washington D.C. to talk about the new show "Blood at the Root", the importance of re-examining and presenting the case of the Jena 6, the need to present new stories in dynamic ways in American Theater, the role of art to heal community divides, and the targeting of black people who speak out politically.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Congress member Ilhan Omar's critiques of Barack Obama's drone and immigration policies, Paul Manafort's four year prison sentence, the not-guilty verdict against two NYPD officers charged with raping an 18 year old, the latest in the Jussie Smollett case, the arrest of Chelsea Manning, and the US government surveilling journalist, activists, and organizers in New York City and at the US-Mexico border.

