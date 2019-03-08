How the US Government Fights, for Their Right, to Surveil You

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamier Sale, Organizer with ANSWER Coalition Sacramento to talk about the mass arrests of protesters in Sacramento following the announcement that officers would not be charged in the killing of Stephon Clark.

In the second segment Dr. Brendan McQuade, Assistant Professor of Criminology at the University of Southern Maine joins the show to talk about his forthcoming book, "Pacifying the Homeland: Intelligence Fusion and Mass Supervision", how de-carceration replicates mass incarceration without addressing root causes and the potential impact on social movements subject to widespread surveillance.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Pro Se Litigator Antoine Jones to discuss his landmark case United States v. Jones, the evolution of the US Government's use of GPS technology to surveil citizens, the battle to protect the 4th Amendment, the inhumane conditions of solitary confinement and what it is like to represent yourself in court.

'Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams to talk about the latest from the UEFA Champions League, Congress voting on 'anti-hate' legislation, the double standards for Rep. Ilhan Omar, R. Kelly being arrested for unpaid child support, and Florida police officer Nouman Raja, who fatally shot stranded black motorist Corey Jones, being found guilty of manslaughter and attempted murder.

