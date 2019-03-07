Would Dems Rather Lose to Trump Than Win With Sanders?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ruth Wattenberg, the Ward 3 representative on the DC State Board of Education to talk about Dr. Lewis Ferebee being approved as Washington D.C. Schools Chancellor, the inability to retain teacher's in DC's struggling schools, and efforts to gain transparency into the shadowy world of charter schools.

In the second segment Niemat Ahmadi, President, Darfur Women Action Group to discuss the ongoing protests in Sudan, Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir efforts to repress protesters and civil unrest, the influence of Middle Eastern countries over Sudan, and the legacy of struggle led by Sudanese against colonial entities.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brian Becker, host of "Loud and Clear" with Brian Becker on Radio Sputnik to talk about the fallout from the failure of the US and North Korea to reach a peace deal, the Western media's hunger for war between the two nations, and Bernie Sanders' pledge to end endless US wars.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist Ted Rall to talk about some Democrats backing off reprimanding Rep. Ilham Omar over alleged anti-Semitic comments, the need for Bernie Sanders to continue to move to the political left, the Democratic National Committee's decision not to hold a 2020 Presidential primary debate on Fox News, and the AT&T-Time Warner merger.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com