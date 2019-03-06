How People, Not Governments, Will Save The Day

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Adriana Colón-Adorno, Yale Endowment Justice Coalition and Co-President of Despierta Boricua at Yale, to talk about efforts to force Yale to divest its endowment from fossil fuels and other unethical holdings, the use of direct action to pressure Yale's investment office, and how US investments are stunting the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria.

In the second segment Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-Founder of Popular Resistance, to talk about a delegation of Americans to Iran in an effort to build peace between the two nations, the impact of US economic sanctions on the Iranian people, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif brief resignation, and the importance of citizen-to-citizen diplomacy.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Art Way, Senior Director, National Criminal Justice Reform Strategy and Colorado State Director at Drug Policy Alliance to talk about the role of criminal justice reform in the 2020 elections, former Governor of Colorado John Hickenlooper launching a Democratic Presidential campaign, the need for restorative justice, and the continued legacy of Jim Crow in America.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Cory Lancaster to talk about the Breakfast Club's high profile political interviews, Will Smith being cast to play famous tennis father Richard Williams, mass arrests in Stephon Clark related protests in Sacramento, efforts to re-instate the police officer who killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland, Ohio, and the upcoming Captain Marvel movie.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com