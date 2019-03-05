Will Sanders' Socialism Lead Him to Victory or His Downfall?

Sacramento Police not charged in killing of Stephon Clark; US crimes in Venezuela to be explored; Efforts to end election fraud in Georgia and beyond.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamier Sale, Organizer with ANSWER Coalition Sacramento to talk about the announcement that two Sacramento Police officers would not be charged in the March 2018 killing of Stephon Clark and the protests that have been sparked in backlash to the police killing of the unarmed Clark.

In the second segment Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace joins the show to talk about an upcoming delegation to Venezuela to analyze conditions on the ground, the information warfare being launched in conjunction with coup attempts in Venezuela, and the global response to the US intervention in Venezuela.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer, and host of "The Way with Anoa," to talk about efforts to ensure fair democratic processes in Georgia after alleged election fraud in the state in the 2018 midterms, the problems with electronic balloting machines, and the GOP efforts to purge voters from voting rolls ahead of the 2020 Presidential election.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jacqueline Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about Donald Trump's long and meandering speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, a devastating tornado in Alabama, Bernie Sanders' HUGE political rallies, and Rep Ilhan Omar's controversial statements regarding Israel.

