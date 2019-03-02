Reparations for 2020!

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network, to talk about the assassination of Honduran activist Berta Cáceres, activists face at the hands of Honduran oligarchs, the legacy of the 2009 US supported coup of Honduran President Manuel Zelaya and the efforts of the US to reemploy the policies of the Monroe Doctrine across Latin America.

In the second segment technologist Chris Garaffa joins the show to talk about the evolution of tech surveillance since COINTELPRO, police officials using Amazon's facial recognition software, Black Identity Extremism, and the poor working conditions of Facebook moderators.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Nicholas Wolpe, Chief Executive of the Liliesleaf Trust and Museum, to talk about the upcoming elections in South Africa, how the ANC will fare post Jacob Zuma's leadership, why the Economic Freedom Fighters have failed to establish themselves as a true opposition party, how to address unemployment in the country, and how the success or failure of Eskom, South Africa's electricity public utility, could determine South Africa's future.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst, Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law and organizer and activist Calvin Jackson to talk about the role reparations will play in the 2020 Presidential elections, Candace Owens and Van Jones comments at CPAC, blackface at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, and #DogParkDebbie.

