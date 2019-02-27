Pell, Omidyar, and R Kelly: Why Too Much Power Leads to No Good

Trump-Kim prepare for second summit; US backs regime change in Nicaragua; More fallout from the 2019 Oscars

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brian Becker, host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the second summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, the symbolic nature of holding the talks in Vietnam, and who exactly is against peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In the second segment Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice joins the show to discuss a new report from AfGJ and the Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group entitled "Dismissing the Truth: Why Amnesty International is Wrong About Nicaragua," refuting a recent Amnesty International report that skews the reality of what's happening in Nicaragua and how such reports legitimize US-backed regime change efforts.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by journalist Alex Rubinstein to talk about Ebay and Intercept founder Pierre Omidyar's efforts to spur global information warfare and relationship to state collected data, the problem with oligarchs controlling media outlets, and Omidyar's bizarre online game presence and "generous" support of Dalai Lama-backed institutions.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, a Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, and playwright to talk about the 2019 Oscars, the upcoming live-action Lion King remake, R Kelly pleading not guilty to aggravated sexual assault, Cardinal George Pell found guilty of abusing two choirboys in Australia, and Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax comparing himself to lynching victims.

