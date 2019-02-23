Is 2020 Talk of Reparations Cause for Celebration?

The subject of reparations for slavery takes hold for potential 2020 presidential candidates while Trump declares a "peace mission" of 200 US troops will remain in Syria.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Peter Bolton, journalist and director of the Council of Hemispheric Affairs, to discuss how the US government ignore serious issues in Guatemala, Honduras and other Central American countries while the Trump administrations focuses almost solely on regime Change in Venezuela.

In the second segment we're joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" to discuss potential progressive presidential candidates for 2020 using reparation for slavery as a campaign point, how this indicates the need for candidates to take a stance on systemic racism and whether the candidates are sincere or simply using reparations to court Black voters.

In the third segment Eugene and Sean are joined by Brian Becker, host of Loud & Clear on Radio Sputnik to discuss President Donald Trump keeping a so-called "peace mission" of 400 troops in Syria, how the shifting tides of US imperialism impacts militarily, and the implications on the Middle East region.

In the show's final hour writer David Shams joins the show to discuss the state of the Iran nuclear deal, singer R. Kelly being indicted on new sexual assault charges and the "mixed bag" of original content on Netflix.

