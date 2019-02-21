Why the Fred Hampton Movie Probably Shouldn't Happen

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Devyn Springer, host of the Groundings Podcast and digital outreach director at the Walter Rodney Foundation to talk about the role of race and food security in the US-backed coup attempt in Venezuela and how anti-communism impacts Washington's orientation toward the Nicolas Maduro government.

In the second segment we're joined by Canada-based author Arnold August who penned "Cuba-US Relations: Obama and Beyond" to discuss a new piece he wrote for Venezuela Analysis describing the Justin Trudeau's government imperial orientation toward Venezuela, the tenacity of Venezuela to resist Yankee interference from the grassroots to President Nicola Maduro and how the reality on the ground contradicts what's shown in the mainstream media.

In the third segment Eugene and Sean are joined by Jeb Sprague, journalist and author of the forthcoming book "Globalizing the Caribbean: Political Economy, Social Change, and the Transnational Capitalist Class," wealthy classes selling out their countries to imperialism in the region, and how these dynamics are currently playing out in Venezuela and Haiti.

In the show's final hour environmentalist Kari Fulton and Ra Shad the Progressive, founder of the Black Progressives joins the show to discuss a reported upcoming biopic on Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, the politics of Blackness in media and the electoral arena and, of course, Jussie Smollett.

