Trump Eyes Second Meeting With Kim While T.I. Disses Mayweather

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Cathy Rojas, a Queens,NY-based organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, to talk about the successful community effort to keep corporate titan Amazon from building its new headquarters in New York City. Rojas explains how large corporations can threaten the livelihood of poor and working people and elected often can't be trusted to act in the best interest of such communities.

In the second segment John Feffer, author and Director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies joins the show to talk about Donald Trump's upcoming second summit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, the ripple affects their meeting may have on the Asian continent and how Trump's willingness to meet with Kim may contradict the wishes of John Bolton, Mike Pompeo and other hawkish elements in his cabinet.

In a special third segment Sean and Eugene are joined by Strother Gaines, Artistic Director with TBD Immersive, to talk about their new show Ouroboros: Dawn of the Cabaret now playing at Washington D.C.'s Whittemore House through March 2nd, the importance of consent in immersive theater and the creativity needed when the barrier between performer and audience is removed.

In the show's final hour we're joined by organizer Aaron Goggans and Bryan Weaver, Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado to talk about Donald Trump declaring a state of emergency to get funding for a border wall, Colin Kaepernick reaching a settlement with the NFL and rapper Ja-Rule teasing a possible Fyre Festival-type event to promote his new app.

