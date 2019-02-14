Wisconsin Republicans Work to Stop Black History

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by actresses Shannon Dorsey, Tatiana Williams and Madeline Joey Rose to discuss the new play "BLKS" currently running at Woolly Mammoth Theater in Washington, DC, the need for theatre centered on Black women away from the white and male gazes and the perils of trying to exist in a society that often doesn't recognize the personhood of Black women.

In the third segment Kim Ives, Editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberte, joins the show to talk about the ongoing mass protests in Haiti, the root causes of the ongoing protests, likely political outcomes of the unrest and the history of popular resistance in Haiti. The group also discusses the place of the Haitian protest movement in the Caribbean and Latin American context.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the likely of a US government funding bill, the fragility of ICE and law enforcement officials, Wisconsin's GOP voting against Black History Month resolution for including Colin Kaepernick, the efforts to deradicalize Malcolm X and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Congressmember Ilhan Omar clashing with Trump administration's special envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams.

