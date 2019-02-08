101 Good Reasons Not to Wear Blackface

Trump plays to pro-life base; Will any one resign in Virginia; US weapons found in Venezuela.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by China Dickerson, Chair of the Women's Caucus in the Young Democrats of America and Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives, to talk about Donald Trump's SOTU comments on abortion, if Stacey Abram's response to the SOTU was too "establishment Democrat", what will tank a Presidential campaign, and the latest from Virginia politics.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by journalist Alex Rubinstein to discuss Trump's definition of a "withdrawal" from Syria, a cache of US weapons found in a Venezuela airport, and Twitter facilitating an influence campaign instigated by elements sympathetic to self-proclaimed Venezuelan President Juan Guaido.

Later in the show, Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamal "DJ One Luv" Muhammad, host of the "Love Lounge" radio show on Square1Radio.com, and organizer and activist Calvin Jackson to talk about new congressional legislation targeting "foreign influence" over electoral campaigns, Michelle Rodriguez's support for Liam Neeson, Jay-Z hiring an immigration lawyer for 21 Savage, what would have been Sandra Bland's 32nd birthday, and the newly reduced Green New Deal.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com