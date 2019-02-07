Blackface, Sexual Assault Roil Virginia Politics

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by ANSWER Coalition activist Frank Lara to talk about the recent elections in El Salvador, what was behind Nayib Bukele ascent to the presidency, and what led to FMNL's electoral losses.

In the second segment Joel Segal, National Director of Justice Action Mobilization Network, joins the show to talk about what Donald Trump did and did not say during the State of the Union address, the responses to the SOTU by Stacey Abrams and Senator Bernie Sanders, the need for a Green New Deal, and the impacts of voter suppression throughout the United States.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer and photographer Joseph Young to talk about documenting the processes of displacement and gentrification in Washington, D.C.,the erasure of history when new populations move into old neighborhoods, and the history of documenting the abuses of capitalism on exploited communities.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by the "Discourse" podcast host Brandon Sutton to talk about the dramatic unfolding of events regarding Democratic Party heads in Virginia, Elizabeth Warren identifying as "American Indian" to the State Bar of Texas, the efficacy of the opposition party responding to the State of the Union address, and whether or not Bernie Sanders will excite 2020 Presidential voters.

