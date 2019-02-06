Despite Squabbles the State of the Union Seems United

Donald Trump prepares for the State of the Union address; What Democrats get wrong on immigration; Liam Neeson racist revenge

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Abdushshahid Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about how Donald Trump will spin the government shutdown and wall funding at the State of the Union address, and what the speech will mean for Trump's reelection chances in 2020.

In the second segment Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa" joins the show to discuss President Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address, Stacey Abram's anticipated response, and whether the 2020 presidential race may influence frontrunners to have their own responses to the address.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Aly Wane, Steering Committee member with the Syracuse Peace Council, to talk about what to expect regarding immigration in Donald Trump's State of the Union address, the arrest of rapper 21 Savage, and the over-focus on "Dreamers" at the expense of the larger reforms needed to the US immigration policy.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the upcoming State of the Union address, actor Liam Neeson's racist response to violence, Trayvon Martin's 24th birthday, the Pope acknowledging the sexual abuse of nuns, and Gavin McInnes suing the Southern Poverty Law Center.

