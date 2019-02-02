Are You Going to 'Book It' to the 2020 Polls?

US imperialism deepens its grip on Africa, Afghanistan, and Venezuela; new Black Panther memoir; new 2020 Presidential hopefuls

The On the this episode of "By Any For Means Necessary" hosts file Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Netfa Freeman, an analyst AT the Institute for the Policy Studies and a coordinator with the Black Alliance for Peace, to discuss the of Donald the Trump administration's Africa policy, how In the case of the Chinese authorities on the continent.

With In the: second segment Vijay Prashad, Director of the the Tri-Continental Institute joins to talk about US-the Taliban Talks in Afghanistan, what US troop of Removal from the country will of mean for China, the current an ongoing Political and Economic crisis in Venezuela, and President is Maduro's need for material support in order to stay in power.

In the special third segment of the " Cossack Marshall " Black Panther Party ", which is available February 1st.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox, to talk about efforts to remove a George HW Bush statue from the campus of Hampton University, Senator Cory Booker's chances in the 2020 Presidential race, Prosecutor of the Kamala, Elizabeth Warren's apology for Cherokee Nation, Tekashi69's rapper

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com