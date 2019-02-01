Does Your MAGA Hat Make You a Racist?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Christine Serdjenian Yearwood, Found and CEO of UP-STAND to talk about a mother's fatal fall on New York City subway stairs, the great lack of elevators and accessible subway stations in the city, and the challenges for parents of young children to safely use transportation in US cities.

In the second segment Dan Kovalik, author of the brand new book "The Plot to Control The World: How The US Has Spent Billions to Change the Results of Elections Around the World," to talk about the relative political calmness in Nicaragua, the violence and destruction caused by the opposition parties last summer, efforts by the US to reshape Latin America.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by actor Christopher Geary to talk about his role as Vladimir Putin in the new play "Kleptocracy" at Arena Stage in Washington D.C., the battle for power after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the rise and fall of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, and the role the United States played in the 1990s in setting the political and economic scene in Russia today.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams to talk about the potential of another government shutdown over border wall funding, the politics around wearing a MAGA hat, the billionaire freak-out over higher proposed taxes, efforts by the EU to trade with Iran, and other efforts to work around US global sanctions.

