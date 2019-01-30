"Empire" Star Targeted in Hate Crime

Drug raid leads to several deaths in Houston; DC developers' shady deals; Is the FBI following you on Facebook?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston to talk about a drug raid in Houston that left 5 police officers injured and 2 suspects dead, and the strange warnings issued by the Houston Police Officers' Union president to the activist community after the shooting.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Morgan Baskin, Housing Complex Reporter, Washington City Paper to talk about how developers in Washington, DC are using loopholes in government laws to win lucrative construction contracts, how developer greed is leading to local residents being denied much-needed jobs, and the complicity of the DC government and politicians in supporting these shady business practices.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about the FBI's surveillance of individual's social media accounts, Apple's slow response to glitches in their iPhone Facetime app, colleges partnering with private companies to gather data and track students, and how algorithms can be biased.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by LJM, Ms. Black America DC and host of the talk show "Hijynx" at We Act Radio and Bob Schlehuber to talk about 'Empire' Star Jussie Smollett being hospitalized after a hate crime, Stacey Abrams delivering the Democratic response to Donald Trump's 'State of the Union' address, new books by former NJ Governor Chris Christie and White House insider Cliff Sims, and what hot sauces Eugene and Sean prefer.

