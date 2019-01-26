US Government Reopens...for Now

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about the Mueller indictments against Roger Stone including making false statements to Congress and witness tampering, and the unchecked power of the FBI.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by David Schwartzman, co-author "The Earth is Not For Sale: A Path Out of Fossil Capitalism to the Other World That is Still Possible" to talk about the urgent needs to rethink global energy production, what fossil fuels need to be phased out of our daily usage immediately, and how to generate political and social movements to end the usage of fossil capitalism.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by James Jordan, National Coordinator for the Alliance for Global Justice to talk about the US government's ties with Saudi Arabia's penal system and the troubling spread of "prison imperialism."

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Community Organizer and Independent Researcher Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about the temporary end to the US government shutdown, the close relationship between Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the militia blamed for the killing of City Council Member Marielle Franco, what level of trust people have in the media, and New York City agreeing to pay the estate of Kalief Browder $3.3 million dollars.

