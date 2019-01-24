Will Trump's Coup Attempt in Venezuela Succeed?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Frank Lara, San Francisco teacher and ANSWER Coalition activist to talk about the end of the LA Teacher's Strike, the concessions made by the government to increase teacher pay and decrease class sizes, and the institutional racism within American schools.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University to talk about light sentence Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke received for the second-degree murder of Laquan McDonald, the open secret that police officers lie when writing arrest reports, and police agencies rolling back body camera usage due to high costs.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by journalist Peter Bolton to talk about recent bribery allegations against former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto in the case of El Chapo, the United States' hypocritical policy towards narco-states, what AMLO's Presidency will mean for drug cartels in Mexico, and the hyper brutality of right-wing paramilitary groups in Latin America.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the "Discourse" podcast to talk about Donald Trump recognizing the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as the Interim President of Venezuela, the history of US-sponsored coup d'etats in Latin America, the "Today" show interviewing Nicholas Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School, and the upcoming ‘Sopranos' Prequel Film.

