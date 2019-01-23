Will Joe Biden or Kamala Harris Apologise?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa," to talk about Senator Kamala Harris officially entering the 2020 Presidential race, the vapidness of mainstream progressivism, and what local races may dominate the headlines in 2019.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives, to talk about the Covington Catholic students clashes with Black Hebrew Israelites and a Native American man.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon continue to be joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines and Dane Figueroa Edidi, a Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, and playwright to talk about the Supreme Court upholding Donald Trump's trans military ban, the shocking number of murdered and missing Native American women, and singer Gladys Knight agreeing to sing the National Anthem before the NFL Super Bowl.

