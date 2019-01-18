The State of the Union Is...Petty, Trump Cancels Pelosi's Trip

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gnaka Lagoke, Assistant Professor of History and Pan-African Studies at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania and founder of the Revival of Pan-Africanism Forum, to talk about former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal at the International Criminal Court, the hypocrisy of the ICC targeting African leaders, and the current conditions for citizens under President Ouattara in Cote d'Ivoire.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by China Dickerson, Partnership Strategy Consultant for Men4Choice, to talk about a new bill that would ban abortions in Florida after a heartbeat is detected, the dismal state of America's foster care system and efforts to change the strategy and language used by the pro-choice movement.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jess Cobb, Researcher for a Southwest Labour MP to talk about the latest votes in the UK Parliament on Brexit and confidence in the government, creative solutions to the gridlocked efforts for the UK to leave the European Union, and the continued negative impacts of austerity on the people of the UK.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams to talk about Donald Trump " canceling" Nancy Pelosi's international trip, the rising crime rates in Washington, DC, revelations that the Trump administration likely separated thousands more children from their parents than was previously believed, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo's efforts to spur war with Iran and three Chicago police officers being found not guilty in covering up the police killing of Laquan McDonald.

