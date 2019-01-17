The State of the Union is...Not Happening?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Andrea Zimmerman, an organizer with Stop Police Terror Project DC, to talk about the Metropolitan Police Department being caught on tape stopping and frisking three black children ages 10-12 years old, the racial disparities around who is the target of stop-and-frisk tactics, and the difficulties of obtaining police body camera footage.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dan Kovalik, analyst and author of The Plot to Control the World: How the US Spent Billions to Change the Outcome of Elections Around the World, to discuss attempts from the US and opposition forces to overthrow Nicolas Maduro, who was recently sworn for a second time as President of Venezuela and how US progressives must adopt a truly anti-imperialist stance to combat this kind of meddling in the affairs of other nations.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Mac Hamilton, Executive Manager at STAND: The Student-led Movement to End Mass Atrocities, to discuss the recent passage of the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act into law, uprisings in the Sudan and the importance of spotting and addressing the signs of human rights crises early on.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about Theresa May's government surviving a no-confidence vote in the UK, the potential of the State of the Union address being canceled due to the government shutdown, Trump's path to building a wall at the US-Mexico border, Congressmember Ed Case's problematic comments around Asian ethnic identity, and former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's new job with a cryptocurrency investment firm.

