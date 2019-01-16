Big Losses for Theresa May and Steve King

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer and journalist Alex Rubenstein to talk about the 17th anniversary of the opening of Guantanamo prison, why the US government has refused to close the prison, and the brutality of the US prison system.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik, to talk about revelations around CIA Director Gina Haspel's past involvement at CIA black sites at Guantanamo Bay and Thailand, the complicity of many countries in the US's international torture program, and a secret FBI investigation into whether or not Donald Trump worked for Russia.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to talk about Trump Attorney General nominee William Barr's poor history on civil liberties, the sale of cell phone location data and the way tech companies have expanded the reach of capitalism beyond what was once imagined.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives, to talk about British lawmakers rejecting Theresa May's latest Brexit Deal, Donald Trump feeding the Clemson Tiger's football team fast food, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand's entry into the 2020 Presidential race, and Congressmember Steve King being stripped of committee assignments after white supremacy remarks.

