Big Boi's Big Super Bowl Sellout

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Cecily Myart-Cruz, Vice President, United Teachers Los Angeles, National Education Association, to talk about the LA Teacher's Strike and the labor demands of city officials, the underlying battle between public and private education interests, and the intersection of incarceration and education.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Max Blumenthal, co-founder of the Grayzone Project to talk about Hawaii Congressperson Tulsi Gabbard running for President, the erosion of the anti-war voice among the Democratic Party, and the media's complicity in pushing an aggressive US war-centric foreign policy.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Redfish correspondent Yasmin Fanselow to talk about the dire health conditions along the migrant caravans heading to the United States' Southern border, the legacy of the Monroe Doctrine and the historical impact of US imperialism, and the impacts of a militarized US-Mexico border.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by LJM, Ms. Black America DC and host of the talk show "Hijynx" at We Act Radio and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the ongoing Government shutdown, Trump's failure to make a deal with Democrats around immigration, Big Boi agreeing to perform at the NFL Super Bowl halftime, Master P blaming R Kelly's victim's parents for allowing their children to be abused by the defamed musician, and Spotify's corporate responsibility around promoting music of problematic artists.

