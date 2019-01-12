Why Americans Lack Imagination and the Problems That Ensue

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Derek Steele, an organizer with the Uplift Inglewood Coalition, to talk about the efforts to establish rent stabilization, just eviction laws, and home ownership programs in order to protect low income residents of color in LA County from displacement.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about newly elected California Governor Gavin Newsham efforts to establish a Single-Payer healthcare system, the economic windfalls under a new health system, and how to lower the costs of prescription medicine in the US.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Hyun Lee of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and a writer for ZoominKorea.org to talk about Kim Jong Un's trip to China to garner support for a second US-North Korea summit, continued peacebuilding measures between North and South Korea, and what Trump hopes to gain from engaging with the Korean Peninsula.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Raymond Caldwell, Producing Artistic Director at Theater Alliance and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the role of theater to share stories and unite communities, the complexity of representation in art, the importance of HBCU's in cultivating black voices in the arts, the lack of imagination in main stream culture, the upcoming play "Blood at the Root" examining the Jena 6 case, and the continued fallout from the lifetime docu-series "Surviving R Kelly".

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com