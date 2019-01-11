2019 Conspiracies to Watch: Reptilians, Flat Earth, and Border Walls

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" host Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to talk about Felix Tshisekedi being named the winner in the Democratic Republic Congo's presidential election, the Catholic Church announcing that the result did not match data collected by its election monitors, and what led to long term President Joseph Kabila to finally hold elections.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Carl Lipscombe, Deputy Director with Black Alliance for Just Immigration to talk about Donald Trump's attempts to pit people of color against one another over immigration policy, the ending of Temporary Protective Status for Haitians, Salvadorans, Nicaraguans and many more in 2019, and how to build a more transformative progressive movement around immigration.

In a special third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Roger Harris, board member at the Task Force on the Americas and an election observer in Venezuela and Dr. Fred Mills, professor of philosophy at Bowie State University to discuss the recent swearing in of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for a second term, the attempted interference on the Lima Group and the implications of Maduro's second term on Latin America. Both guests are part of the Campaign to End US and Canadian Sanctions Against Venezuela.

Later in the show, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Brandon Sutton, host of "The Discourse" podcast to talk about Donald Trump's visit to the McAllen, Texas to push for border funding, social media's ability to fuel and energize racism, the name recognition problem many 2020 Democratic Presidential hopefuls have, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen testifying before Congress, and rumors that Senator Cory Booker and actress Rosario Dawson are dating.

